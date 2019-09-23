Harry and Meghan dance in South Africa
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been dancing at the start of their 10-day tour of southern Africa.

Harry and Meghan were visiting the Justice Desk – a project which supports women and children in a Cape Town township in South Africa.

It's the couple's their first official overseas tour with four-month-old son Archie.

