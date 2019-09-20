Why have stripes when you can have spots?
Spotty zebra in Kenya Maasai Mara reserve

Meet Tira, a zebra that's been... spotted... in the Maasai Mara National Reserve in Kenya.

It's thought she was born with spots instead of stripes, because of a melanin disorder.

Tour guide and photographer Anthony Tira saw the foal near the Mara River, and gave her his name.

