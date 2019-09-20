Spot the difference?
Unusual zebra spotted in Kenya reserve

Meet Tira, a zebra that's been... spotted... in the Maasai Mara reserve in Kenya.

It's thought she was born with spots instead of stripes because of a melanin disorder.

