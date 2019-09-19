Protestors demand safety after Port Harcourt killings

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Port Harcourt killings: Women protest over safety concerns
Many Nigerian women took to the streets in Port Harcourt demanding safety and protection from the authorities.
At least eight women have been strangled since August, with police fearing a serial killer.
Police have made three arrests in connection with the case, but the protesters feel they should do more to protect women.
-
19 Sep 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/world-africa-49757670/port-harcourt-killings-women-protest-over-safety-concernsRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window