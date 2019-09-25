Can baby boxes save lives in Kenya's slums?

Video

Half of global infant deaths occur in sub-Saharan Africa, according to Unicef. But can baby boxes help combat infant mortality?

After reading a BBC article about Finland's baby care boxes, Lucy Wambui wanted to bring the idea to Kenya's slums.

More than 1,300 boxes have already been given out for free, in an effort to make healthcare access easier for newborns and their mothers.

Video Journalist: David Wafula