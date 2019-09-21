Why I started a running group for women of colour

Video

When Matilda Egere-Cooper started running, she didn't see many women who looked like her at races and events, so she decided to do something about it.

She set up a running group to encourage women of colour to pick up a pair of trainers and get out on the road.

Members of the group, Fly Girl Collective, recently took part in a race in Crystal Palace Park, in south east London.

She wants one day to create a similar group in Nigeria.

Video journalist: Elaine Okyere.