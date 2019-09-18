South Africa's Naledi Pandor on 'Afrophobia'

Video

South Africa has seen a spate of xenophobic attacks in recent months.

The country's Minister for International Relations, Naledi Pandor, has told BBC Hardtalk's Stephen Sackur she could not deny the antipathy some South Africans felt towards other African people living in their country.

People saw migrants as taking away their job opportunities, she explained.

"What we should do and are doing is provide education and skills to all people in South Africa so they can look for new opportunities and not compete or see themselves as in competition with other groups that come to our country," she said.

South Africa's President Cyril Ramaphosa has said that he felt ashamed over the outbreak of violence in the country.

