How the BBC reunited Rwandan families

Video

In just 100 days during the genocide in Rwanda in 1994, about 800,000 people were slaughtered by ethnic Hutu extremists.

Many Rwandans fled during the genocide, as well as in its aftermath.

An estimated 120,000 children were separated from their families, while many families lost touch with loved ones.

To help reunite families, BBC broadcast Gahuzamiryango, meaning "the unifier of families" - a series of messages aimed at bringing families back together.

Twenty-five years on from the start of the service, we went to meet married couple Fidel and Athanasia, who lost each other for eight years, but were reunited by a message on the radio.

Video Journalist: Yves Bucyana

Illustrations: George Wafula.