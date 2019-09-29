'We sometimes don't name our children for years'

Media player
Why Borana people don't name their children for up to three years
"Until you name them, you just call them by random names of your choice."
The Borana people of Ethiopia and Kenya are in no rush to name their newborn babies.
Naming ceremonies only happen occasionally and often they have to wait for some time.
Video producer: Yadeta Berhanu for BBC Afaan Oromoo
