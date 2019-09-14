Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Robert Mugabe: Coffin arrives ahead of state funeral
Former Zimbabwe president Robert Mugabe's coffin has arrived at the national sports stadium in Harare ahead of his funeral.
More than a dozen current and former leaders are guests at the event.
-
14 Sep 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/world-africa-49700841/robert-mugabe-coffin-arrives-ahead-of-state-funeralRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window