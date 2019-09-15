'It doesn't matter where you come from'
South Africa xenophobic attacks: Schoolchildren give their view

Schoolchildren in the South African city of Durban have been telling the BBC how they feel about the recent wave of xenophobic attacks in the country.

The students, some of whom are from Zimbabwe and Ethiopia, told BBC What's New? about the importance of accepting people from other countries as a way of learning about different cultures.

