'I want to be one of the greatest magicians'
Nigerian magician Babs Cardini: 'I want to be the best'

Magician Babs Cardini wows audiences by performing tricks on the streets of Nigeria's commercial capital Lagos.

The 19-year-old has been a fan of magic since the age of five, but only started practising at 16.

He tells BBC Pidgin the most popular trick he is asked to perform is to turn objects into money.

Video producer: Joshua Akinyemi.

  • 15 Sep 2019
