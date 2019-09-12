Nigerians return home after South Africa violence

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
South Africa xenophobic violence: Nigerians fly back to Lagos
Almost 200 Nigerians have left South Africa and returned to Lagos amid fears over xenophobic violence.
The flights were offered to Nigerians living in South Africa free of charge.
There has been a spate of violent attacks on foreign people and their property.
Videos circulating online purported to show Nigerians being killed which generated a lot of outrage online. But Nigeria's foreign ministry has said that no Nigerians have been killed.
12 Sep 2019
