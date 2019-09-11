Mugabe's body arrives home for funeral
The body of Robert Mugabe has arrived back in Zimbabwe from Singapore, where he died last week aged 95.

Mr Mugabe will be buried on Sunday after a state funeral on Saturday, although his final resting place remains in doubt.

