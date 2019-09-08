'How American football helped me fight racism in US'

Media player
Samson Ebukam: 'American football helped me fight racism in US'
Samson Ebukam is a Nigerian-born American football player who plays for the Los Angeles Rams.
Ebukam, whose first name is actually Nnamaka, told BBC Africa Sport that he had to drop his first name because people in the US could not say it correctly.
He also says that he often faced racism in the US, but now uses his position to make a difference.
08 Sep 2019
