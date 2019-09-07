'I gave birth on YouTube'
Hypnobirthing: Why Kenyan couple delivered their baby on YouTube

Water births at home are a rare occurrence in Kenya.

However, Shiko Nguru and Rama Oluoch shared their birthing experience on YouTube and attracted a lot of attention as viewers marveled at how easy they made it seem.

The couple explain how hypnobirthing classes helped them stay calm through the process, even when they had to deliver the baby without a midwife.

Video journalists: Gloria Achieng and Sheila Kimani

