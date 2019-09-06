Mugabe - a lifetime in power

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Robert Mugabe, former president of Zimbabwe, has died age 95
Robert Mugabe, Zimbabwe's first post-independence leader, has died aged 95.
He won Zimbabwe's first election after independence, becoming prime minister in 1980. He abolished the office in 1987, becoming president instead.
Mr Mugabe was ousted from power in a military coup in November 2017.
-
06 Sep 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/world-africa-49604550/robert-mugabe-former-president-of-zimbabwe-has-died-age-95Read more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window