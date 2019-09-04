Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
South Africa anti-rape protesters: 'We demand action, we demand justice'
Hundreds of anti-rape protesters, mainly female, try to storm a conference centre in South Africa's coastal city of Cape Town, where a World Economic Forum (WEF) event is being held.
-
04 Sep 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/world-africa-49579686/south-africa-anti-rape-protesters-we-demand-action-we-demand-justiceRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window