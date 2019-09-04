Businesses destroyed in SA xenophobic attacks
Video

South Africa's President Cyril Ramaphosa has condemned a wave of looting and violence mostly targeting nationals of other African countries.

"There can be no justification for any South African to attack people from other countries," he said.

Dozens of people were arrested in Johannesburg on Monday.

At least five people have been killed in the unrest.

Other African governments have issued warnings to their citizens over the violence.

  • 04 Sep 2019