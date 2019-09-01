The churches trying to save Ethiopia's trees

Video

In northern Ethiopia, churches are fighting to protect their sacred forests.

In the Ethiopian Orthodox Church, it's believed that these forests provide protective 'clothing' for their sacred spaces. They can also offer the only shade for miles.

But encroaching farmland is putting these ancient trees at risk - and livestock is thwarting attempts to rejuvenate the forests with new saplings.

Producer: Sophia Smith Galer and Mark Rickards

Additional footage: Kieran Dodds

(Photo credit: Kieran Dodds)