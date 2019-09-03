The Malawian rapper demanding political change
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Physix: Meet the Malawian rapper who wants political change

Physix has launched a political campaign demanding that the political establishment satisfy the needs of young people in Malawi.

He launched his activism through his music, which he says has a distinctly Malawian sound.

Video Journalist: Mark Sedgwick.

  • 03 Sep 2019
Go to next video: Malawi's antibiotics crisis