'I make e-wheelchairs from junk'
Kenyan innovator converting trash into electric wheelchairs

What started out as a hobby turned into a passion and is now a business for Lincoln Wamae. He makes custom electric chairs using scrap materials he collects from junkyards.

The self-taught innovator plans to one day mass produce his designs and sell them all over Africa.

Video Journalist: Njoroge Muigai

  • 02 Sep 2019
