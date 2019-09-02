'I make e-wheelchairs from junk'

Media player
Kenyan innovator converting trash into electric wheelchairs
What started out as a hobby turned into a passion and is now a business for Lincoln Wamae. He makes custom electric chairs using scrap materials he collects from junkyards.
The self-taught innovator plans to one day mass produce his designs and sell them all over Africa.
Video Journalist: Njoroge Muigai
02 Sep 2019
