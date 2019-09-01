Why Nigerians 'go to war' over the Premier League
Premier League: Why Nigeria's passion for English football continues

Forget politics and religion. The topic of conversation that raises passions the most in Nigeria continues to be the English Premier League.

And if you want to know what's happening, or who will win the league, the football phone-ins on radio stations are compulsive listening.

BBC Africa's Dan Ikpoyi and Princess Abumere went along to spend a day with Nigeria Info, home to one of Nigeria's most popular football debates.

