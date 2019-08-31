Media player
Maryam Hamdani: 'I taught myself to play taarab music online'
Maryam Mohammed Hamdani says she is the first woman to play taarab, a traditional style of music native to East Africa, in public in Zanzibar.
She says she wasn't able to learn as a child due to cultural restrictions, but now she is helping teach other women to play the music.
BBC What's New? went to meet her.
31 Aug 2019
