'We will end child marriage in Nigeria'

'It's Never Your Fault': The Nigerian teens tackling child marriage
Nigeria has the 11th highest percentage of child marriage in the world, according to the UN.
So three Nigerian teenagers - Kudirat, Susan and Temitayo - decided to change this and started a campaign to end child marriage.
The initiative, called "It's Never Your Fault", aims to amend the law in Nigeria and protect children’s rights.
BBC Africa's Faith Ilevbare has been to talk to them.
Graphics: Olaniyi Adebimpe.
26 Aug 2019
