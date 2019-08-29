'Namibian girls can't afford sanitary pads'

Media player
Period poverty in Namibia: 'Girls can't afford sanitary pads'
It’s estimated that one in 10 girls in Africa will miss school when they have their periods.
Lack of access to sanitary products means some are resorting to using contraceptive injections to control them.
Video Journalist: Rhoda Odhiambo.
29 Aug 2019
