First African designer to collaborate with H&M
H&M collaborates with South African designer Palesa Mokubung

H&M is collaborating with an African designer for the first time.

They are producing a collection with the label Mantsho, and its founder, South African Palesa Mokubung.

She says her success should inspire other African women.

  • 23 Aug 2019
