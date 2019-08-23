First African designer to collaborate with H&M

Media player
H&M collaborates with South African designer Palesa Mokubung
H&M is collaborating with an African designer for the first time.
They are producing a collection with the label Mantsho, and its founder, South African Palesa Mokubung.
She says her success should inspire other African women.
23 Aug 2019
