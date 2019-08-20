'It's like a hoe digging up your skin'
Video

Ugandan acid attack survivors speak out

Hospital burns units across Uganda are reporting higher instances of acid attacks.

Globally, there are approximately 1,500 a year (source Action Aid) but it is a crime that often goes unreported for fear of reprisal.

Most survivors of acid attacks are women and girls.

BBC Life Clinic's David Wafula has been to meet two survivors in Uganda.

Video producer: Anne Okumu

  • 20 Aug 2019
