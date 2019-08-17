'We could move on from the old Sudan'

Media player
Mohamed Hamdan "Hemeti" Dagolo talks to Zeinab Badawi about Sudan accord
A key military leader in Sudan has promised to abide by a power-sharing agreement with the opposition.
Mohamed Hamdan "Hemeti" Dagolo - widely regarded as Sudan's most powerful man - made the pledge in a BBC interview..
17 Aug 2019
