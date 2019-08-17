'We could move on from the old Sudan'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Mohamed Hamdan "Hemeti" Dagolo talks to Zeinab Badawi about Sudan accord

A key military leader in Sudan has promised to abide by a power-sharing agreement with the opposition.

Mohamed Hamdan "Hemeti" Dagolo - widely regarded as Sudan's most powerful man - made the pledge in a BBC interview..

  • 17 Aug 2019
Go to next video: Sudan’s livestream massacre