'We have potential but we are denied visas'

Video

Woedikou Afi Apéafa, a star in Togo's women's football team, says visa restrictions are killing the dreams of many female footballers in the West African country.

She says they are often denied visas when they have invitations to participate in talent competitions in Europe.

The Togolese star says women's football in Togo does not lack talent, but lacks championships and competitions.

Video Journalist: Franck Noudofinin for BBC Sport Africa.