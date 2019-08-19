Food for sport: African dishes for the win
Zambian sports nutritionist Linia Patel explains what sort of African dishes can help you prepare for a variety of sporting events.

African cuisine offers a varied and balanced diet which can help sportspeople prepare for a range of activities.

BBC Sport Africa reports.

