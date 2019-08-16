Uganda denies spying on Bobi Wine
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Uganda and Huawei deny spying on Bobi Wine

The Ugandan government has denied allegations made in a report in the Wall Street Journal that it worked with technicians from the telecoms company Huawei to crack the encrypted communications of popular musician-turned-MP Bobi Wine.

Ugandan government spokesman Ofowno Opondo told BBC Focus on Africa TV the allegations were "false".

Huawei said the allegations were "unfounded and inaccurate".

  • 16 Aug 2019