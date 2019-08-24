"Getting smashed in the head isn't that bad"

Media player
Medieval martial arts brings sword duels to South Africa
Medieval martial arts, where fighters do duels with swords and don suits of armour, is growing in popularity in South Africa.
We went to meet some fighters from a local team as they battle for a place in the national squad to find out what the attraction is of being hit with blunt swords.
Video Journalist: Christian Parkinson
24 Aug 2019
