Kenya Airports Authority auctions abandoned aeroplanes

The Kenya Airports Authority (KAA) has auctioned off seven aircraft which were among 12 planes abandoned by their owners. KAA said that the planes had accumulated significant parking fees and were taking up space at Wilson Airport, Nairobi.

The cheapest aircraft was going for as little as $1,000 (£800) while the most expensive cost slightly over $10,000 (£8,000).

It is unlikely that any of the planes will fly again.

Video Journalists: Njoroge Muigai & Gloria Achieng

  • 16 Aug 2019
