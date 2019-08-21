'I like the adrenaline of car spinning'
South African car 'spinner' wants to conquer sport

Car 'spinning' is a popular sport in South Africa and teenager Zameer wants to become the best spinner in the country.

The 13-year-old has been practising since he was given a car a year ago. The minimum age to compete in car spinning, which is an officially recognised sport in South Africa, is 12.

Zameer hopes to eventually perform at events like his father.

