Tanzania tanker burns after deadly blast

Tanzania explosion: Tanker burns after deadly blast
Dozens of people have been killed or injured after an overturned tanker exploded in eastern Tanzania.
Police said many of the casualties were people who came to recover fuel leaking from the vehicle.
10 Aug 2019
