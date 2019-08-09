Media player
The life of a Zimbabwean domestic worker
Domestic workers play a key role in many households across the continent.
They are often invisible yet indispensable. Lynette is a Zimbabwean mother of three, she gave the BBC's Focus on Africa radio a rare insight into the inner life of a domestic worker.
Illustrations: George Wafula
Producers: Kim Chakanetsa and Gloria Achieng
09 Aug 2019
