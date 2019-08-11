Pilgrims cycle from Nairobi to Mecca for Hajj

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Hajj pilgrims cycle from Nairobi to Mecca
Every year, millions of Muslims make the annual religious pilgrimage to Mecca in Saudi Arabia.
Four Kenyan friends have cycled 3,500km (2,100 miles) from Kenya to Saudi Arabia for the annual Hajj pilgrimage.
Video producers: Hassan Lali, Jamhuri Mwavyombo and Gloria Achieng
-
11 Aug 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window