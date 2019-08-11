Pilgrims cycle from Nairobi to Mecca for Hajj
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Hajj pilgrims cycle from Nairobi to Mecca

Every year, millions of Muslims make the annual religious pilgrimage to Mecca in Saudi Arabia.

Four Kenyan friends have cycled 3,500km (2,100 miles) from Kenya to Saudi Arabia for the annual Hajj pilgrimage.

Video producers: Hassan Lali, Jamhuri Mwavyombo and Gloria Achieng

  • 11 Aug 2019
Go to next video: Seven things about Hajj