The breast milk bank saving babies' lives

Kenya's new breast milk bank in bid to reduce infant mortality
Globally, 800,000 children die every year due to a lack of access to breast milk, according to the World Health Organization.
A new breast milk bank in Kenya is helping mothers donate their milk to babies whose mothers cannot breast feed them.
Pauline Odhiambo from BBC Africa's Life Clinic went to meet some of the women who are benefiting.
Video journalist: Esah Panyako
09 Aug 2019
