Zimbabwe businessman: My shelves are empty
Victor Gurajen’s business in Zimbabwe is struggling in a dire economic environment.

He imports cosmetics and medical supplies but with limited access to foreign currency, his warehouse remains empty.

Fuel shortages and a lack of power also make life very difficult for the Harare-based businessman.

  • 12 Aug 2019
