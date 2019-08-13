Nigeria's 11-year-old piano prodigy
Joshua Akinotanhe plays several instruments and looks set for stardom.

Joshua Akinotanhe is an 11-year-old piano prodigy from Nigeria. He started playing at the age of one.

Joshua plays several musical instruments and sight-reads musical notes.

Faith Ilevbare went to meet him for BBC Africa's What's New? programme.

