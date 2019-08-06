What is the Islamic Movement in Nigeria?
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

What is the Islamic Movement in Nigeria?

Nigeria has allowed the detained leader of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria to travel abroad for medical care.

The leader of the Shia group, Sheikh Ibraheem Zakzaky, has been in prison since 2015.

He has been charged with culpable homicide and other offences, all of which he denies.

Celestina Olulode reports.

  • 06 Aug 2019
Go to next video: Boko Haram: A decade of terror explained