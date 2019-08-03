'I'm not afraid of working with Ebola patients'
Ebola outbreak: 'I'm not afraid of working with patients'

More than 1,800 people have died and at least 2,700 have been infected in the latest outbreak of Ebola in central Africa.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has declared the crisis a public health emergency of international concern.

BBC Africa spoke to a Red Cross worker at a screening point in Mpongwe, Uganda.

