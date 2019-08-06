Media player
Bobi Wine: On the road with Uganda's 'ghetto president'
Bobi Wine has gone from being a popular singer to an MP and now says he will challenge long-time President Yoweri Museveni in the 2021 election.
The 37-year-old is hoping to be the candidate of Uganda's youth, who make up more than half of the population.
BBC reporter Catherine Byaruhanga spoke to the musician about his future plans.
Video journalist: Michael Onyiego
06 Aug 2019
