The sanctuary for orphaned baby elephants

The Nairobi sanctuary caring for orphaned elephants
An elephant sanctuary in Kenya has said the strict laws against poaching has helped reduce the number of orphaned elephants.
Fifteen-year-old Chantel went to find out why elephants can become separated from their families for the BBC's What's New? programme.
04 Aug 2019
