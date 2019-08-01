Ebola: One year on from DR Congo outbreak

Video

A year since an Ebola outbreak was declared in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, more than 1,700 people have died.

The country has successfully dealt with nine previous outbreaks, but the current one has been difficult to bring under control. It's happening in an active conflict zone with a very mobile population, where some still deny the existence of the deadly disease.

The BBC's Senior Africa Correspondent Anne Soy has returned to the epicentre of the outbreak in Beni city.