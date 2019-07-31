Seeing slave site was transformative - Pelosi

Media player
Nancy Pelosi: Seeing Ghana slave site was transformative
The Speaker of the US House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi has addressed parliament in Ghana on the 400th anniversary of the first enslaved Africans arriving in the US.
She said that the Ghanaian President Nana Akufo-Addo's declaration that 2019 was the “Year of Return" for Africans in the diaspora was a "wonderful" gesture and added that visiting a fort where slaves were held was a "transformative" experience.
