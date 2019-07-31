'Tortured and abused’: The truth about Libya

Media player
'Tortured and abused’: One Somali woman's ordeal in Libya
"Leyla" recounts her detention in Libya at the hands of people smugglers and the government.
More than 500,000 migrants and refugees are estimated to be trapped in the war-torn country.
Reporter: Rana Jawad
Visual Effects Designer: Jilla Dastmalchi
Visual Effects Camera: Derrick Evans
Assistant producer: Rhian John-Hankinson
Produced and Directed by: Louise Adamou
Executive Producer: Vladimir Hernandez
31 Jul 2019
