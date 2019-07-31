'Tortured and abused’: The truth about Libya

Video

"Leyla" recounts her detention in Libya at the hands of people smugglers and the government.

More than 500,000 migrants and refugees are estimated to be trapped in the war-torn country.

Reporter: Rana Jawad

Visual Effects Designer: Jilla Dastmalchi

Visual Effects Camera: Derrick Evans

Assistant producer: Rhian John-Hankinson

Produced and Directed by: Louise Adamou

Executive Producer: Vladimir Hernandez