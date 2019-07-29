The blind pianist and electrician
Video

Meet the 19-year-old blind pianist challenging his disability

Nineteen-year-old Yongren Otundo lost his sight after falling from a stool when he was two.

Despite being blind, he now repairs electronics and is the leading pianist in his school, and has won several music awards.

The BBC visited the Thika School For The Blind in Kenya to find out how he managed to learn these skills.

Video producers: Anthony Irungu and Anne Okumu.

  • 29 Jul 2019
