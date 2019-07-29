Cape Town - where eight people are murdered a day

Video

Cape Town is a well-known tourist hotspot, but also one of the most divided and dangerous cities in the world.

It has seen an average of eight murders a day, for the first six months of this year.

In one weekend in July, 43 people were killed.

The South African Army has now been deployed to help stop the violence. In some cases, residents are forming vigilante groups.

The BBC's Vauldi Carelse and cameraman Christian Parkinson spent a weekend on the streets of the city with both the police and the army, as well as the families of those killed.